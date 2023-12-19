Arguing over DEI continues as lawmakers approve UW System pay raises

Months after the money to pay them was budgeted, Universities of Wisconsin employees finally get their pay raises. A legislative committee voted 5-1 on Tuesday, approving 6% pay hikes to some 35,000 employees. UW officials reached agreement with Republicans to pause diversity, equity and inclusion in exchange for $800 million. “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are […] Source: WRN.com







