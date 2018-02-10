Area Varsity High School Sports Schedule for Saturday 2/10/18

BOYS WRESTLING

Mauston and Adams-Friendship take part in the WIAA Regionals at Adams-Friendship. Listen for live reports with John Hamm all day long on SMASH Country 92.9 and stream it live at WRJC.com

Royall and New Lisbon take part in the WIAA Regionals at Brookwood

Wis Dells takes part in the WIAA Regionals at Lake Mills

Tomah takes part in the WIAA Regionals at Baraboo

BOYS BASKETBALL

New Lisbon vs Fall Creek at JAG

Wis Dells travels to Poynette

Tomah travels to Arcadia

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hillsboro travels to Seneca

GIRLS HOCKEY

Badger Lighting vs Viroqua

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.