Area High School Varsity Sports Schedule for Saturday 9/23/17

In Varsity Cross Country, Mauston takes part in a Invite at Kettle Moraine, Necedah and Royall travel to Reedsburg and Hillsboro travels to Fennimore, Adams-Friendship travels to Stevens Point Pacelli and Wis Dells takes park in a Invite at Janesville.

In Varsity Girls Tennis, Mauston travels to Black River Falls.

In Varsity Girls Volleyball, New Lisbon hosts a Invite, Necedah travels to Whitehall for a tournament,

Source: WRJC.com

