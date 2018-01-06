Area High School Varsity Sports Schedule for Saturday 1/6/18

BOYS WRESTLING

Mauston and Wis Dells at the Sauk Prairie Invite

Necedah at the Omro Invite

New Lisbon at the Neillsville Invite

Adams-Friendship at the Merrill Invite

Tomah at the Baraboo Invite

BOYS HOCKEY

Wis Dells/Reedsburg vs West Salem at Reedsburg

Tomah travels to Amery

GIRLS HOCKEY

Tomah vs Xavier at Black River Falls

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.