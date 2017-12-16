Area High School Varsity Sports Schedule for Saturday 12/16/17

BOYS VARSITY BASKETBALL

Mauston vs New Glarus at Just A Game Fieldhouse

Hillsboro travels to Blair Taylor

GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL

Mauston vs New Glarus at Just A Game Fieldhouse

Hillsboro travels to Blair Taylor

BOYS WRESTLING

Mauston, Hillsboro, Wis Dells and Tomah at the Richland Center Invite

Necedah and Royall at the Auburndale Invite

BOYS HOCKEY

Wis Dells/Reedsburg vs Chippewa Falls at Reedsburg

Source: WRJC.com

