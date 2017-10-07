Area High School Varsity Sports Schedule for Saturday 10/7/17

In Cross Country, Mauston, Adams-Friendship and Wis Dells take part in a Invite in Wis Rapids, Necedah takes part in a Invite in Arcadia, Hillsboro and Royall take part in a Invite at Riverdale

In Girls Volleyball, New Lisbon takes part in a Invite at Kickapoo, Wonewoc-Center takes part in a Invite at North Crawford, Adams-Friendship takes part in a Invite at La Crosse Logan

Source: WRJC.com

