Area High School Varsity Sports Results from Friday 2/9/18

Mauston defeated Adams-Friendship 51-38, Dade Hall led the Golden Eagles with 20 points in the win.

Necedah defeated Hillsboro 50-38, The Cardinals jumped out ahead in the first half behind 12 points from Miles Saylor and 7 from Noah Waltemath. The Tigers make a few runs to close the gap but Necedah answered with their stellar defense to push the lead to double digits heading into the second half. The second half was more of the Cardinal defense holding back Hillsboro as five more scored the team as they pulled away. Saylor finished the a game high 18. Jaron Muprhy added 12 and Waltemath added 9 for trhe Cardinals improved to 13-5 on the season. Trent Thorson led the Tigers with 10 points in the loss.

The Cardinal Basketball program had a big night as Miles Saylor became the schools’s all-time leading scorer, eclipsing the mark that had been in place for 45 years. Dave Swinehart was the previos record holder for Necedah with 1325 in his outstanding career.

Cashton defeated New Lisbon 72-70, Joey Kruger led the Rockets with 16 points in the loss.

Bangor defeated Royall 85-61, Dane Hyer led the Panthers with 16 points in the loss.

Brookwood defeated Wonewoc-Center 62-47.

Wis Dells defeated Wautoma 68-63, Jackson Sveum led the Chiefs with 18 points in the win.

Adams-Friendship defeated Mauston 49-47.

Wis Dells defeated Wautoma 51-37

Holmen defeated Tomah 49-29.

