Area High School Varsity Sports Results from Friday 2/16/18

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wis Dells defeated Mauston 69-56. Tanner Brant led the Chiefs with 24 points in the win. Cade Hall led the Golden Eagles with 18 points in the loss.

Westfield defeated Adams-Friendship 55-44.

Tomah defeated LaCrosse Aquanis 55-50.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Necedah defeated New Lisbon 43-39. Lindsey Murphy led the Cardinals with 14 points in the win. Mya Delgado led the Rockets with 15 points in the loss.

Hillsboro defeated Brookwood 69-55. Molly Crandall led the Tigers with 28 points, Sydney Johnson added 25 points in the win.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.