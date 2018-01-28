Area High School Varsity Sports results from Friday 1/26/18 and Saturday 1/27/18

FRIDAY 1/26/18

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mauston defeated Nekoosa 72-53. Kryan Fitzgerald led the Golden Eagles with 16 points, Cade Hall added 15.

Necedah defeated Brookwood 43-32

New Lisbon hosts Bangor defeated New Lisbon 98-73. Holden Rydmark led the Rockets with 28 points, Cody Haschke added 26 points.

Royall defeated Cashton 78-60. Jayden Enzenbacher led the Panthers with 24 points, Dane Hyer added 21 points.

Wis Dells defeated Adams-Friendship 70-39

LaCrosse Logan defeated Tomah 66-54

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mauston defeated Nekoosa 40-37

Wis Dells defeated Adams-Friendship 61-33

Tomah defeated LaCrosse Logan 60-25

SATURDAY 1/28/18

BOYS HICKEY

Wis Dells/Reedsburg defeated Eau Claire Regis 9-4

