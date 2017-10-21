AREA HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS SCHEDULE FOR SATURDAY 10/21/17

WIAA GIRLS VOLLEYBALL DIVISION 4 REGIONAL FINALS

Hillsboro travels to Bangor

Royall hosts Alma-Pepin

both matches start at 7pm

WIAA CROSS COUNTRY SECTIONALS

Mauston, Adams-Friendship and Wis Dells will be competing at Westby in Division 2

Necedah, New Lisbon, Hillsboro and Royall will be competing at Durand in Division 3

Source: WRJC.com

