Area High School Baseball and Softball from Friday 3/31/17

In High School Varsity Baseball from Friday, New Lisbon defeated Webster 7-4 at the Woodside Sports Complex. Jake Rodgers got the win on the mound while Jared Dvorak went 1-1 and Gunner Petersen went 1-2 with a RBI at the plate for the Rockets.

In High School Varsity Softball from Friday, Waterloo defeated Adams Friendship 14-4 at home. Jenna Emms lead the hitting attack for the Green Devils going 2-3 with 1 RBI, Sydney Quinnell took the loss on the mound.

Source: WRJC.com

