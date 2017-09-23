Area Football Scores from 9/22/17

South Central Conference

Mauston 42, Nekoosa 6

Wisconsin Dells 26, Adams-Friendship 0

Wautoma 42, Ashland 12

Scenic Bluffs Conference

Bangor 66, Necedah 0

Brookwood 32, New Lisbon 12

Hillsboro 19, Royall 12

Highland 22, Cashton 7

Ridge and Valley Conference

Wauzeka/Seneca 44, Wonewoc-Center/Weston 12

Mississippi Valley Conference

Holmen 44, Tomah 6

Badger North Conference

Reedsburg 7, Mt. Horeb/Barneveld 49

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.