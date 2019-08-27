Area Cops on Rooftop Raise Most Money in State for 5th Straight Year
For the 5th year in a row the Cops on a Rooftop event held in Tomah raised more money than any location in Wisconsin. Approximately 60 locations throughout Wisconsin participated in the event, all together raising a total of $74,000 to support the Wisconsin Special Olympics. Congrats and job well done to all of the surrounding communities and law enforcement agencies that were involved. Mauston, Elroy, and New Lisbon police department joined Tomah, Monroe County Deputies, and State Troopers on top the rooftop to raise money for the Special Olympics.
Source: WRJC.com
