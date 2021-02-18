 Area “Community Kids Toy Drive” of 2020 was a great success.

Over 250 kids and 95 disadvantaged families received Christmas gifts, wrapping paper and grocery cards in time for Christmas.

This project was hastily organized when a local group abruptly canceled the 2020 toy drive and distribution.

Many Mauston and area businesses, Mauston Community Sharing Pantry, and Lyndon Station Fire Department coordinated and executed this project quickly over 3 weeks.

Over $16,000 in monetary donations was raised. Thousands of dollars’ worth of toys and gifts for all ages were donated; including custom fishing poles, clothing and sundries.

Thank you to all who helped with collecting gifts. Thank you to everyone who donated. Because of you, we were able to provide gifts and groceries for our neighbors in need.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.