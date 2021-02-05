Arctic Air Moves in After Winter Snowstorm in Wisconsin

First the snow and then comes the arctic air. Many areas of Wisconsin are digging out from a winter storm that dumped significant snowfall. Mauston recorded 6.3 inches of snow, Tomah recorded 7.5inches. Forecasters say temperatures will drop below zero this weekend. Wind chills could fall to minus-35.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.