Archdiocese of Milwaukee files lawsuit over COVID-19 policy barring clergy from prison visits
The Archdiocese of Milwaukee Friday filed a lawsuit against the Department of Corrections over a COVID-19 policy barring visitors in attempt to stop the spread of the virus.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Green Bay police looking for 25-year-old man in May 4 gas station shooting
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 7, 2021 at 5:41 PM
Police are looking for Stephon Keith, 25, who they say fired a handgun at a vehicle at the gas station.
What's new at Peninsula State Park? Campgrounds receive upgrades, Eagle Tower remains...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 7, 2021 at 4:41 PM
This year's Peninsula State Park visitors can experience the park's face lift with new and upgraded amenities, the DNR announced Wednesday.
Evers Urges Residents to Contact Lawmakers About JFC Budget Cuts
by WRJC WebMaster on May 7, 2021 at 4:07 PM
Summerfest Reveals 2021 Lineup
by WRJC WebMaster on May 7, 2021 at 4:06 PM
Necedah Woman Faces Drug Charges
by WRJC WebMaster on May 7, 2021 at 4:06 PM
Budget-writing committee begins work by stripping hundreds of Evers' items out
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 7, 2021 at 3:16 PM
Thursday's vote to remove nearly 400 measures proposed by the Democratic governor eliminates more than $3 billion in revenue sources proposed in his plan.
Hillsboro Outscores Wonewoc-Center 13-9 in SBC Softball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on May 7, 2021 at 3:06 PM
Fact check: Erpenbach overstates claim on federal funds to expand Medicaid
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 7, 2021 at 3:03 PM
State Sen. Erpenbach overstates claim that there are 'no strings attached' to federal funds to expand Medicaid.
