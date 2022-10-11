Arby’s & Dunkin Donuts in Works to Come To Mauston

A Dunkin Donuts may soon be coming to Mauston. The City Planning Commission voted to approve recommended plans to build a Dunkin Donuts. The Drive-Thru only Dunkin Donuts Café proposal would sit in the empty lot between the China Buffet and the BP gas station on Gateway Ave. An Arby’s fast food restaurant is also in the plans to come to Mauston.

