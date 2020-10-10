Aquinas Hands Golden Eagles 1st Loss of Season on Homecoming Night

The Mauston Golden Eagles football team suffered their first loss of the season Friday night falling to La Crosse Aquinas 36-22. Aquinas built a 28-0 halftime lead using a strong rushing attack by Will Cambio. Mauston mounted a 2nd half comeback attempt getting a pair of long bomb touchdown passes from Spencer Lehman one of them to Cam Cafferty from 65 yards and another to Jack Leuhman from 62 yards out. Mauston was able to get within 36-22 with over 7 minutes left but was stopped on a 4th and long by the Bluegolds who ran out the clock. Kraig Armstrong also had a rushing touchdown for the Golden Eagles who fall to 2-1 on the season. Mauston is scheduled to travel to Wisconsin Dells next Friday night.

