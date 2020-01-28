April 7 presidential primary ballot set

The list of candidates who’ll be on the ballot for Wisconsin’s April 7 presidential primary has been finalized. It includes 12 Democratic candidates and President Donald Trump. The bipartisan state Presidential Preference Selection Committee earlier this month selected candidates to appear on the ballot and Tuesday was the deadline for them to secure necessary signatures […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.