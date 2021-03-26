April 6th Election will have Contested Races for Mauston Alderpersons Royall School Board
The April election is coming up in about a week and a half on April 6th and multiple city of Mauston Alderpersons seats are up for election. In District 1 Dennis Emery is running unopposed as is Jim Allaby in District 7. In District 3 incumbent Katie Steinke is being challenged by Leanna Hagen, in District 5 Sarah Wilke squares off against Donna McGinley. McGinley and Wilke moved on from the primary election after receiving more votes than incumbent Steve Leavitt.
Royall School District will have a contested school board race as 4 candidates are up for 2 positions. Incumbents Ryan Walz and Doug Waterman are being challenged by Marie Vitcenda and Kristine Howe.
Source: WRJC.com
