Applications Accepted Started Monday

Monday morning, beginning at 7 a.m., farmers across the state of all types will be able to apply for their portion of the $50 million in direct farm assistance administered from the state.

Ann DeGarmo with the WI Department of Revenue, says they’ve worked cooperatively with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, as well as agriculture stakeholders, to create the formulas, application, and website that will give farmers access to the money. She says the skill sets and staff they’ve got within the Department of Revenue meshed well with the WDATCP staff. That synergy she says will hopefully make the application process and execution of the money distribution successful.

DeGarmo says they kept the application process tight because they want to be responsible with every penny available in the state aid. The Department of Revenue will collect all applications, review them and get corrections, and then calculate payments once all have been evaluated. They anticipate issuing checks beginning mid-July.

Again, this aid is available to all farmers in Wisconsin regardless of what they produce. You must document a minimum of $35,000 in gross farm receipts from your 2019 Schedule F statement, or your business taxes. Consult with your account, attorney, or tax advisor to have the proper information available as you fill out the on-line application. You should also have your banking information available. Farmers will have the option of direct deposit or a paper check, for their payment.

The website will have Q&A until the application process goes live at 7 a.m. Monday. Here’s the site. For people without access to the internet, or those who have questions can call the Department of Revenue at (608) 266-2772 or DORFarmSupport@wisconsin.gov

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.