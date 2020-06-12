Applications Accepted Started Monday
Monday morning, beginning at 7 a.m., farmers across the state of all types will be able to apply for their portion of the $50 million in direct farm assistance administered from the state.
Ann DeGarmo with the WI Department of Revenue, says they’ve worked cooperatively with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, as well as agriculture stakeholders, to create the formulas, application, and website that will give farmers access to the money. She says the skill sets and staff they’ve got within the Department of Revenue meshed well with the WDATCP staff. That synergy she says will hopefully make the application process and execution of the money distribution successful.
DeGarmo says they kept the application process tight because they want to be responsible with every penny available in the state aid. The Department of Revenue will collect all applications, review them and get corrections, and then calculate payments once all have been evaluated. They anticipate issuing checks beginning mid-July.
Again, this aid is available to all farmers in Wisconsin regardless of what they produce. You must document a minimum of $35,000 in gross farm receipts from your 2019 Schedule F statement, or your business taxes. Consult with your account, attorney, or tax advisor to have the proper information available as you fill out the on-line application. You should also have your banking information available. Farmers will have the option of direct deposit or a paper check, for their payment.
The website will have Q&A until the application process goes live at 7 a.m. Monday. Here’s the site. For people without access to the internet, or those who have questions can call the Department of Revenue at (608) 266-2772 or DORFarmSupport@wisconsin.gov
Source: WRJC.com
-
A 'dark day' for UW System: Jim Johnsen, sole finalist to lead the UW System, withdraws...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2020 at 7:36 PM
Jim Johnsen said it's clear the search committee has "important process issues to work out."
-
The only finalist for the UW System's top job is a white man, and critics say his...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2020 at 7:09 PM
Jim Johnsen appears to be a lock for the job, though questions swirl about his time as president of the University of Alaska System.
-
Worker killed in industrial accident at Green Bay Packaging construction site
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 12, 2020 at 7:03 PM
Worker for Miron Construction subcontractor Jamar Company was killed in industrial accident at Green Bay Packaging construction site on North Quincy.
-
Woman who spat on black teen charged with hate crime
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2020 at 6:54 PM
Woman who spat on black teen charged with hate crime
-
Epic Systems president warned only employees in diversity, equity and inclusion groups...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2020 at 5:21 PM
Employees of color working at the Wisconsin-based health records company were warned against plans for a "virtual walkout" for Black Lives Matter.
-
Farmers Market Nutrition Program Vouchers
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2020 at 5:19 PM
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Juneau County has a limited number of senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Vouchers left. If you have not received yours and you are still interested you can call the ADRC directly at 608-847-9370. […]
-
Applications Accepted Started Monday
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2020 at 5:16 PM
Monday morning, beginning at 7 a.m., farmers across the state of all types will be able to apply for their portion of the $50 million in direct farm assistance administered from the state.
-
Support local healthcare at Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation’s 10th Annual Golf...
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2020 at 5:14 PM
Golfers are always looking for a good excuse to break out the clubs and tee off on the greens, especially with COVID-19 putting a damper on the spring golf season. This summer, Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation is providing golfers with the […]
-
Crash News Release – COLUMBIA – I-39
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2020 at 5:12 PM
No assisting agencies were reported. The crash involved 4 fatalities and 7 injuries. Vehicle and occupant information, if available, is on the last page(s).
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.