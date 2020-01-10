Application Period Open for Specialty Crop Block Grants
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting applications for the 2020 Specialty Crop Block Grant (SCBG) program. Applications are due to DATCP by March 30, 2020.
Non-profits, producer organizations, government agencies, universities and other agricultural organizations are encouraged to apply. Applications may involve collaborations or partnerships between entities. Eligible project expenses include compensation for personnel, consultant services, materials and supplies, and miscellaneous costs.
Grant funds will be awarded for projects up to three years in duration. Typical awards are between $10,000 and $100,000 and are given to projects intended to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crop industries through research, education or market development.
DATCP will use a competitive review process to select the most qualified projects and will submit Wisconsin’s state plan to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for approval and funding. In anticipation of receiving funding, project contracts and work would begin in the fall of 2020.
Specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, nursery crops, herbs and more. Find a full list of eligible crops and more information about the program at www.ams.usda.gov/scbgp.
Optional grant-writing workshop scheduled
An optional grant-writing workshop will be held Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2-4 p.m., in Madison. Additional workshops may be scheduled, depending on interest. For workshop information, contact DATCP Grants Specialist Juli Speck at juli.speck@wisconsin.gov or 608-224-5134.
Requests for Proposals information and application materials are
