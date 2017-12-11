Appleton officer was unable to work after being dragged 75 feet by car
Appleton police released additional details Monday regarding an officer who was injured after being dragged from a man's car.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Tjernagel discusses hiring and retention post-Act 10, Montessori update, good news3 hours ago
- Excerpts from recent Wisconsin editorials4 hours ago
- Bill would create state-certified Wisconsin beer label4 hours ago
- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker to sign bill Monday clearing way for copper and gold mining4 hours ago
- Possible merger would put Columbia St. Mary's and Wheaton Franciscan in largest hospi...4 hours ago
- Excerpts from recent Minnesota editorials4 hours ago
- Vernon County Sheriff John Spears Reports4 hours ago
- Gov. Walker’s new press secretary Wausau East grad5 hours ago
- Necedah Man Pronounced Dead After Vehicle Was Submerged5 hours ago
- Necedah man dead after vehicle found in pond5 hours ago
- Vernon County Man Injured While Cutting Down a Tree5 hours ago
- ELF ON THE SHELF: What was your elf up to this morning?5 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.