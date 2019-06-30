Appleton motorcyclist dies after crash Sunday morning in Mountain
The two-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday in the town of Mountain, the Oconto County Sheriff's Department said.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
