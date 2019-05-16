Appleton firefighter, 47-year-old man from Wausau killed in shooting at Valley Transit Center in Appleton
Appleton firefighter Mitchell F. Lundgaard and a 47-year-old man are dead and two are injured after a shooting at Valley Transit Center in Appleton, police said.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
