Appleton company Boldt builds mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics, says 39% more people can get shots than in CDC model
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
The company says its prefabricated modules move patients through the clinics efficiently, using fewer staff.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Appleton company Boldt builds mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics, says 39% more people...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2021 at 7:29 PM
The company says its prefabricated modules move patients through the clinics efficiently, using fewer staff.
-
Wonewoc-Center Student Tessa Gehri Performs Well at Wisconsin Shark Tank Style Competition
by WRJC WebMaster on February 17, 2021 at 7:25 PM
-
Superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr deletes account after tweets about her experience...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2021 at 7:24 PM
After tweeting about her experience with the N-word, Kerr blocked critics and then shut down her account.
-
Elroy Man Faces 4th Offense OWI
by WRJC WebMaster on February 17, 2021 at 7:23 PM
-
Underly, Kerr Advance to April Superintendent of Public Instruction Election
by WRJC WebMaster on February 17, 2021 at 7:23 PM
-
WIAC to proceed with spring sports season
by Bill Scott on February 17, 2021 at 6:45 PM
Spring sport athletes in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) finally received the good news they were waiting for. The conference announced on Wednesday that spring sports competition will go on as scheduled for the 2021 […]
-
'This is historic.' Fans cheer on Bucks live for the first time since COVID-19 shut down...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2021 at 5:45 PM
"This is historic. I don't know what to say besides we're incredibly excited."
-
Algoma woman facing neglect, drug charges in death of 7-month-old daughter
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2021 at 5:21 PM
The woman was arrested Feb. 15 after a weeklong investigation into the Feb. 9 drowning death of the child.
-
Jonathon Hansen, Susan Netzel advance in De Pere City Council race after Tuesday primaries
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2021 at 5:06 PM
The stage is now set for Brown County's spring election, when voters will cast ballots for village presidents, board members and more.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.