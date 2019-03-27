Appeals Court stays one of two rulings against lame duck laws while appeals take place

One of two Dane County judge’s rulings against last year’s lame duck laws is being stayed, for now. An appeals court in Wausau has issued an emergency stay on a ruling that tossed out the entirety of the laws that limited Governor Evers’ powers because the legislature wasn’t officially in session when the laws were […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.