Appeal in 1976 slayings continues even though convict died
An appeal of the conviction in the 1976 slayings of a young couple in Wisconsin continues to wind its way through the courts, even though the man found guilty in the murders has died in prison. Attorneys for Raymand Vannieuwenhoven…
DNR Seeks Hunter Education Volunteer Instructors
by WRJC WebMaster on September 13, 2022 at 4:20 PM
Wisconsin On Pace For 4th Straight Record For Highway Fatalities
by WRJC WebMaster on September 13, 2022 at 4:20 PM
With the end of universal free lunch in most Wisconsin school districts, what options...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 13, 2022 at 4:17 PM
As some communities look to continue free meals for all, many families must fill out applications to get free meals based on income.
Wonewoc-Center Reports 3 Cases of COVID19 in School District
by WRJC WebMaster on September 13, 2022 at 4:17 PM
Fact check: Barnes says "Ron Johnson just came out in favor of a federal abortion ban."
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 13, 2022 at 3:24 PM
Democratic U.S. Senate challenger Mandela Barnes says GOP U.S. Sen. "Ron Johnson just came out in favor of a federal abortion ban."
Schaetzka, Lou Ann Age 86 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on September 13, 2022 at 3:07 PM
Voltz, Myrna Darlene Age 73 formerly of Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on September 13, 2022 at 3:06 PM
Mauston Boys Cross Country Wins Another Meet, Firlus Top10 in Girls Meet
by WRJC WebMaster on September 13, 2022 at 2:53 PM
Tony Evers, Tim Michels agree to a single debate ahead of the Wisconsin governor...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 13, 2022 at 2:43 PM
This will be the only chance Wisconsin voters have to hear from the candidates before the general election on Nov. 8.
