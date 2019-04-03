'We made history.' Brian Hagedorn declares victory in Wisconsin Supreme Court race
Even though the Associated Press has not called the race, Hagedorn said his 'margin of victory' over Lisa Neubauer 'looks to be insurmountable.'
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
