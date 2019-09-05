'She was a people': Stevens Point Police Department mourns police dog Luna
The Stevens Point Police Department suffered tragedy this week when one of its two police dogs, Luna, died after unexpected multiple organ failure.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- 'The dean' is out and the line to replace Jim Sensenbrenner could be a long one15 hours ago
- 'She was a people': Stevens Point Police Department mourns police dog Luna16 hours ago
- Jordy Nelson, Brian Urlacher talk Packers-Bears game at USAA's Salute to Service NFL ...17 hours ago
- Kind says Congress needs to ‘claw back’ trade authority from President Trump18 hours ago
- Republicans consider run for Sensenbrenner’s 5th CD seat20 hours ago
- Camp Douglas Woman Faces Charges after Alleged Overdose20 hours ago
- Necedah Man Charged with Delivering Heroin20 hours ago
- New Lisbon Man is Facing Drug Charge20 hours ago
- Evers taps Missy Hughes to lead WEDC20 hours ago
- Approval Granted for Farmer Mental Health Programs23 hours ago
- Congressman Sensenbrenner to Retire Prior to 2020 Election23 hours ago
- Monthly Cheese Production Drops Again in July23 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.