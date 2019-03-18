'It's been a hard four days': Residents recover, assess damage after East River flooding
An east side neighborhood looked more like a war zone than a flood zone after Friday’s flooding of the East River.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Foxconn says it will move forward with Wisconsin flat-screen factory this summer, begin pr...13 hours ago
- Judge to decide whether to block Wisconsin lame-duck laws that limited powers of top Democ...13 hours ago
- Shopko bankruptcy plan now calls for all stores to close by summer13 hours ago
- Presidential Hopeful Makes Stops In Wisconsin19 hours ago
- Lt. Governor Joins Eau Claire Gathering To Hear About Female Entrepreneurs19 hours ago
- Foxconn announces Gen6 facility groundbreaking19 hours ago
- Evers Declares State of Emergency Due to Spring Flooding20 hours ago
- Alice in Dairyland Finalists Announced in Green County1 day ago
- Thousands of Pigs Die in Massive Buffalo Co. Barn Fire1 day ago
- Corriente Vet Service Owner, Gary Johnson, Passes1 day ago
- FBI offers reward in Noelani Robinson case4 days ago
- Bill would train truck drivers on human trafficking4 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.