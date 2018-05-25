'I gave in so they didn't pull out their guns.' Sterling Brown is still trying to make sense of his arrest.
In an interview with the Journal Sentinel, Bucks player Sterling Brown said he wants to use the attention prompted by the video to fight for positive change.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Idaho town told not to drink water amid contamination scare2 hours ago
- Handcuffed Weinstein faces rape charge in #MeToo reckoning2 hours ago
- Weston board trustee weighs in on administrator suspension3 hours ago
- Minneapolis raises age for buying tobacco to 217 hours ago
- No charges against bus driver in fatal crash with bicyclist7 hours ago
- Milwaukee cop who first confronted Bucks' Brown suspended two days7 hours ago
- 'I gave in so they didn't pull out their guns.' Sterling Brown is still try...7 hours ago
- Teens safe after float goes adrift on Lake Superior7 hours ago
- This car's riders were safe. The submerged car? Not so much, as officials consider ho...8 hours ago
- Kress Pavilion showcasing Midsummer Music and Pro Arte Quartet Saturday9 hours ago
- Outagamie County DA rules cops justified in Appleton shooting10 hours ago
- TMDL meeting set for Luxemburg June 2110 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.