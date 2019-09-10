'Hundreds of millions' at stake if GOP lawmakers and attorney general don't agree soon, Josh Kaul says
Republican lawmakers and Democratic attorney general Josh Kaul can't agree on how to settle lawsuits under a law aimed at limiting Kaul's power.
