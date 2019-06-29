'Beyond trade:' Wisconsin ginseng farmers feel pain a year into tariff war with China
It's been a year since China imposed tariffs on U.S. ginseng to retaliate against Trump tariffs. Nowhere is that spat felt more than in Wisconsin.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
