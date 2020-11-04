AP calls Wisconsin for Biden
The Associated Press has called Wisconsin for former Vice President Joe Biden. The AP and CNN both called Wisconsin and it’s 10 crucial electoral votes for the Democratic candidate not long after the Trump campaign said it will request a recount, citing “irregularities in several Wisconsin counties.” The state’s election administrator bristled at that suggestion. […]
Source: WRN.com
-
Green Bay pads Biden's lead in Wisconsin as Brown County overall goes for Trump
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2020 at 8:44 PM
Results took 10 hours after polls closed to become public, but the city warned had of counting delays because of a record early turnout.
-
Wisconsin has its share of nail-biting 21st century presidential races, here are three...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2020 at 8:35 PM
The taut race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump isn't the first time Wisconsin has gone down to the wire to pick a president.
-
Horizon League releases men’s and women’s 2020-21 schedule
by Bill Scott on November 4, 2020 at 8:09 PM
The Horizon League announced its 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball conference schedules on Wednesday. All teams are scheduled to play a 20-game league schedule. Teams will play one League opponent twice each week with games […]
-
by WRN Contributor on November 4, 2020 at 8:07 PM
The Associated Press has called Wisconsin for former Vice President Joe Biden. The AP and CNN both called Wisconsin and it's 10 crucial electoral votes for the Democratic candidate not long after the Trump campaign said it will request a
-
With a tight margin in Wisconsin, attention turns to a potential recount
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2020 at 8:05 PM
In Wisconsin, a losing candidate can demand a recount if he or she loses by 1 percentage point or less.
-
Biden declared winner in Wisconsin with 20,000 vote margin; Trump campaign vows request...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2020 at 8:01 PM
Biden overtook Trump in early morning hours when the city of Milwaukee finally reported its roughly 170,000 absentee votes, which were overwhelmingly Democratic.
-
Wisconsin’s elections administrator defends process, Trump to request recount in state
by Bob Hague on November 4, 2020 at 7:43 PM
State elections administrator Meagan Wolfe pushed back on Wednesday, against any questioning of the integrity of the voting process in Wisconsin, particularly the notion that votes were somehow “added.” While Wolfe said she […]
-
Lawrence warehouse project withdrawn; Georgia-Pacific to look for new site in Green Bay...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2020 at 6:58 PM
Georgia-Pacific has halted its effort to build a 1.1 million-square-foot warehouse in Lawrence ahead of a town public hearing planned for Wednesday night.
-
Packers seek nominations for FAN Hall of Fame
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2020 at 6:37 PM
Green Bay Packers seek nominations for the 23rd member of the FAN Hall of Fame.
