Antigo native is Wisconsin’s new Adjutant General

Governor Tony Evers has appointed a new Adjutant General of the Wisconsin National Guard. The appointment of Brigadier General Paul Knapp comes after Major General Donald Dunbar was asked to resign after his handling of sexual assault and harassment allegations. Knapp will serve a 5-year term as the head of the Wisconsin National Guard and […]

