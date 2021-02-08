Antetokounmpo named NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week, leading the Bucks to four straight wins last week. Antetokounmpo averaged 24 points, 10.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 61% from the field. He recorded his third triple-double of the season with 21 […]

Source: WRN.com







