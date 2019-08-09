Another year of high security costs for Summerfest

Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett says changes may be coming for Summerfest after another six-figure security tab. Milwaukee Police say it cost the city 800-thousand dollars to provide security for this year’s Big Gig. Summerfest organizers paid about 125 thousand-dollars of that, taxpayers are on the hook for the rest. It’s the fourth year in a […]

Source: WRN.com





