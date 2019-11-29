Another winter storm strikes this weekend: Heavy snow to the north, rain, sleet to the south
Rain, snow and sleet were expected across the state for the weekend, with meteorologists expecting some spots in northern Wisconsin to see more than a foot of snow.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
