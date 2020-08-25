Another Vernon County Motorcycle Accident

On August 23, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified about a motorcycle accident on State Highway 33 east of Ontario, WI. Greg Ontso, age 43, of Edgerton, WI was traveling east on State Highway 33. Ontso lost control on a sharp corner and hit a guardrail face. Ontso was ejected off the motorcycle and sustained injuries.

Ontso was wearing a helmet and was transported Gundersen Health St. Joseph.

Source: WRJC.com







