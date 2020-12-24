Another vendor has canceled Rittenhouse defense's attempts to sell 'Free Kyle' merchandise
Printful was the first company to back away from the “Free Kyle” merchandise. A replacement site has also been taken down.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Marquette’s Big East Losing Streak Reaches Three
by Bill Scott on December 24, 2020 at 3:44 AM
Collin Gillespie scored 22 points and sank six 3-pointers to lead No. 5 Villanova (8-1, 3-0 Big East) to a 85-68 win over the Marquette Golden Eagles on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Justin Moore added 13 points each […]
-
-
Wisconsin reports 120 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, a record daily high, with more than 500...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 24, 2020 at 1:53 AM
The seven-day daily death average rose to 60 Tuesday. It's just under the all-time record high of 61 set Dec. 7.
-
New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin are down 60% from mid-November peak
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 23, 2020 at 11:45 PM
On Wednesday the average number of new daily cases over the last seven days was 2,685 — down from Nov. 18 peak of more than 6,500.
-
Packers raise Lambeau Field attendance for final regular-season home game
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 23, 2020 at 11:44 PM
The Packers invited 450 health care workers, first responders and their families for Sunday's final home game.
-
De Pere bar and grill gets financial support, national attention via Barstool Sports...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 23, 2020 at 10:29 PM
The Abbey Bar & Grill, in De Pere, got a boost from Barstool Sports fans and followers when the popular website selected The Abbey to benefit from its Barstool Fund. The fund's aim is to raise money for neighborhood bars and restaurants. […]
-
Wisconsin's shifting congressional map and what it means for redistricting in 2021
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 23, 2020 at 9:53 PM
The presidential results in Wisconsin's eight congressional districts illustrate how the state's political map is shifting, and underscore what's at stake when new lines are drawn in 2021
-
Local Community, 1st Webber, Canadian Pacific, WRJC Help raise another $12,624.50 for the...
by WRJC WebMaster on December 23, 2020 at 9:44 PM
-
Public Health Officials: Flu Cases Are Extremely Low This Year
by WRJC WebMaster on December 23, 2020 at 9:15 PM
