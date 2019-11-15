Another Vehicle Slides Off Roadway in Vernon County

On November 14, 2019 at 8 a.m., the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a single vehicle rollover on County Highway P near Pa’s Road, in the Town of Christiana. Brandy M. Madison, age 45 was traveling west on County P. As Madison was negotiating a curve, she lost control on the slippery roads. The vehicle slid across the road and down an embankment, overturning and coming to rest on its wheels. She was assisted from the vehicle with help from the Westby Fire Department and Westby First Responders. Madison was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital by Lafarge EMS. Assisting at the scene was Westby Fire Department, Westby First Responders and Lafarge EMS

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com





