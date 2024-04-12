Another season of delicious, counter-clockwise plodding begins on Capitol Square
Glorious weather, new vendors and the anticipation of a Top Chef feature makes for a spectacular opener for the Dane County Farmers’ Market.
Local Prep Scores from Friday 4/12
by WRJC WebMaster on April 13, 2024 at 2:52 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-12-24
by Bob Hague on April 12, 2024 at 8:22 PM
Man fatally shot by Waukesha police identified (WAUKESHA) The man fatally shot by Waukesha police officers this week has been identified. 50-year-old Christopher Milakovich was shot and killed early Tuesday morning when officers were called to a […]
Donating Blood Could Win You Pontoon Boat
by WRJC WebMaster on April 12, 2024 at 4:27 PM
Norwalk Man Sentenced to 42 Years Prison for Child Sex Crimes
by WRJC WebMaster on April 12, 2024 at 4:27 PM
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4/11
by WRJC WebMaster on April 12, 2024 at 3:50 PM
Massey’s Arm & Bat Lift Mauston by Nekoosa in SCC Baseball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on April 12, 2024 at 3:49 PM
Baseball Full Game: Nekoosa at Mauston (Massey/Scott 1 Hitter)
by WRJC WebMaster on April 12, 2024 at 3:46 PM
Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-11-24
by Bob Hague on April 12, 2024 at 9:22 AM
Two dead following Dane County armed standoff (TOWN OF ALBION) A man and a young teenage girl died following a chase and overnight standoff south of Madison Wednesday night. Dane County Sheriff Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said 37-year-old Alexander C. […]
Mauston HS Senior Brady Baldwin Raises Awareness for Dementia
by WRJC WebMaster on April 11, 2024 at 7:07 PM
