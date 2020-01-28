Another Republican Enters Western Wisconsin’s Congressional Race

The race for Congress in western Wisconsin is getting crowded. Jessi Ebben (EH’bun) on Friday announced that she is running to replace the current congressman, Ron Kind. Kind is a Democrat and has been in Congress since 1997. Ebben says she is a conservative who supports President Donald Trump’s agenda and wants to get things done for western Wisconsin. Ebben is the latest Republican to announce a run against Kind. President Trump won his district in 2016, but Kind won re-election two years ago.

Source: WRJC.com





