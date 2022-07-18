Another judge rules Speaker Robin Vos violated public records law in 2020 election review
The decision is another in a string of rulings and orders from judges that have criticized Vos and the leader of the election review, Michael Gableman
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Wisconsin governor election updates: Tim Michels' releases economic plan, wants to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2022 at 7:06 PM
Four Republican candidates are competing to challenge Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers in the 2022 Wisconsin governor's election. Here are the latest developments.
-
Fact check: Ron Johnson says 'Thanks to failed Dem policies, beer is 9.1% more expensive.'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2022 at 6:32 PM
GOP U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says "Thanks to failed Dem policies, beer is 9.1% more expensive."
-
Another judge rules Speaker Robin Vos violated public records law in 2020 election review
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2022 at 6:05 PM
The decision is another in a string of rulings and orders from judges that have criticized Vos and the leader of the election review, Michael Gableman
-
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul amassing a huge cash advantage over Republican rivals
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2022 at 6:05 PM
In the Republican field, Adam Jarchow has far outraised and outspent his main rival, Eric Toney, heading into the Aug. 9 primary.
-
Gas prices fall below $4 a gallon at some gas stations in Green Bay, Fox Cities,...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 18, 2022 at 5:41 PM
The state average this week is now $4.26 per gallon, down from $4.45 last week.
-
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Bernie Sanders endorses Mandela Barnes
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2022 at 4:35 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
-
Ousted Air National Guard commander Leslie Zyzda-Martin sues for records about her removal
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2022 at 4:02 PM
Leslie Zyzda-Martin says it was never clear to her why she as removed as commander at Volk Field. She filed a public records request to learn more.
-
'It's not going to feel nice': Hot, muggy conditions expected across Wisconsin for Monday...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2022 at 3:48 PM
Temperatures are forecasted to be well into the upper 80s and low 90s Monday and Tuesday. Here are tips to beat the heat.
-
Hersil, Marie Age 104 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on July 18, 2022 at 2:40 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.