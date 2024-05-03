Another grocery store in Madison is sold but, this time, it's to another local grocer
Capital Centre Market on Broom Street has been purchased by the owner of Roy’s Market in New Glarus, who lives in Downtown Madison.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Bob Hague on May 3, 2024 at 8:20 PM
Biden in Wisconsin next week (RACINE) The Biden campaign is coming back to Wisconsin. President Joe Biden will be in Racine on Wednesday of next week. He’ll deliver remarks and attend a campaign event. This is the president’s […]
Royall Post Game Interviews (New Lisbon Doubleheader)
by WRJC WebMaster on May 3, 2024 at 6:36 PM
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM
Another early end to the Bucks season and it’s the Brewers against their former manager today.
Gun Shots Fired In Rural Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on May 3, 2024 at 4:01 PM
Costello, Linda Kay Age 75 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on May 3, 2024 at 2:19 PM
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 3, 2024 at 11:04 AM
Bucks suffer second straight 1st Rd Playoff defeat – Brewers start series at rival Cubs
Wisconsin advocacy group calls for campaign finance reform to curb cost of Supreme Court...
by Raymond Neupert on May 3, 2024 at 11:00 AM
Reporter Raymond Neupert talks with Common Cause in Wisconsin director Jay Heck about the increasing costs of Supreme Court elections in Wisconsin, and what affects that has on democracy.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on May 3, 2024 at 8:53 AM
Mt. Horeb coming to terms with tragedy (MT. HOREB) A somber day in the Dane County Village of Mt. Horeb. Parents and their kids are trying to come to terms with their school district becoming the most recent in a seemingly never-ending list of […]
Reedsburg Area Medical Center Birth Center opens milk drop off depot
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2024 at 4:25 PM
