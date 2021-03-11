Another down weekend for top-ranked Wisconsin volleyball

The top-ranked Wisconsin women’s volleyball team was supposed to return from a two-week COVID pause with a scheduled two-game Big Ten series against Northwestern at the UW Field House this Friday and Saturday. Now, the Badgers will get another weekend off, this time because of a pause in the Wildcats’ team activities. The decision to […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.