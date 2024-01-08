Another big snowstorm possible for weekend for southern Wisconsin, bitter cold to follow
Southern Wisconsin’s benign winter ended this week with the biggest snowstorm of the season, and more is on the way, according to forecasters.
Assembly Republicans release medical marijuana bill
by Bob Hague on January 8, 2024 at 8:27 PM
Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly on Monday proposed a tightly controlled, state run medical marijuana program. At a West Milwaukee press conference, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said the bill will create the most restrictive medical […]
Local Prep Scores from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on January 8, 2024 at 4:31 PM
Retired rear admiral issues warning about Trump’s threat to democracy
by Bob Hague on January 5, 2024 at 9:39 PM
A former military officer brings a warning to Wisconsin voters. Retired Navy Rear Admiral Michael Smith spoke in Milwaukee and at the Capitol in Madison on Thursday about the presidential election. “This election is different. This is […]
Juneau County Sheriffs Sales
by WRJC WebMaster on January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM
GBB FULL GAME: Mauston at Adams-Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on January 5, 2024 at 8:58 PM
Policy Forum report shows Wisconsin state tax rates at historic lows
by Raymond Neupert on January 5, 2024 at 8:17 PM
Wisconsin’s tax rates remained extremely low in 2023. That’s according to an annual report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum. Wisconsin Policy Forum researcher Ari Brown says Wisconsin’s tax rates are about as low as they can […]
Change in federal policy means kids can stay on Medicaid and BadgerCare
by Raymond Neupert on January 5, 2024 at 8:14 PM
Young people in Wisconsin will be allowed to stay on state medical programs for an entire year under new guidelines. The new federal rules require BadgerCare Plus and other Medicaid programs to keep people under the age of 19 covered for a full […]
Redistricting consultants could be paid up to $100,000
by Bob Hague on January 5, 2024 at 7:39 PM
Two consultants hired to advise the Wisconsin Supreme Court in selecting new legislative maps could be paid up to $100,000 each under the terms of their contracts. Dr. Bernard Grofman at the University of California, Irvine and Dr. Jonathan Cervas […]
Construction begins on former Shopko building in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on January 5, 2024 at 5:31 PM
