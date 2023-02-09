Anonymous objectors can hold up popular land conservation projects in Wisconsin. Tony Evers' budget will seek to end the practice.
Anonymous objectors have held up such projects as the Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs in Ozaukee County and Pelican River Forest project near Rhinelander.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 9, 2023 at 12:01 PM
Anonymous objectors have held up such projects as the Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs in Ozaukee County and Pelican River Forest project near Rhinelander.
From Christmas trees to conjoined food, Wisconsin collectors find joy in hunt for unique...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM
"They'll say, 'Oh, I have a huge collection. I have 30,'" Marcia McDonald said, "and I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh, you don't even know.'"
Oconto man pleads guilty to making child porn with infant
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 9, 2023 at 10:46 AM
Rocky Sonkowsky knowingly employed and used an infant to engage in sexually explicit activities for the purpose of producing videos, the agreement states.
President Joe Biden takes his economic message to union workers at a DeForest training...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 8, 2023 at 11:14 PM
President Joe Biden's first visit after his State of the Union speech was to a union training center in battleground Wisconsin.
If Wisconsin does not invest in child care, a startling fiscal cliff looms with big...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 8, 2023 at 9:10 PM
Gov. Tony Evers has proposed investing in child care in his new budget. If the funding he suggested is eliminated, there could be big consequences for parents.
Campus police find gun, suspected drugs on 18-year-old UW-Green Bay student arrested in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 8, 2023 at 8:37 PM
The 18-year-old had been "repeatedly" pounding on doors and was found on the building's first floor, UW=-Green Bay police said.
Green Bay's reading levels continue to remain low in its schools, especially those trying...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 8, 2023 at 8:18 PM
Accessing reading materials in languages other than English isn't easy in the Green Bay area and that makes it more difficult for kids to learn.
5 toxic shock syndrome cases reported in Wisconsin; health officials urge parents to talk...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 8, 2023 at 7:44 PM
Health officials are asking parents, other caregivers to review proper tampon use with teens.
State of the Union takeaways: Blue-collar Joe, GOP boos and a 2024 preview
by USA TODAY on February 8, 2023 at 7:29 PM
President Joe Biden's State of the Union address previewed a working-class economic message for a widely expected reelection bid.
