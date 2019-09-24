Annual Wisconsin Domestic Violence Homicide Report released

The newly released Wisconsin Domestic Violence Homicide Report shows that 47 people in Wisconsin lost their lives to domestic violence in 2018. Patti Seger is Executive Director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, which prepared that report. “That’s almost one death per week, if we consider 52 weeks in a year. We know that firearms were […]

